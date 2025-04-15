Trump threatens to send 'homegrown criminals' to Salvadoran prisons

ABC News' Devin Dwyer and immigration attorney Leon Fresco react to President Trump's threats to send "homegrown criminals" to El Salvadoran prisons and his meeting with El Salvador's president.

April 15, 2025

