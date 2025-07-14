Trump threatens 'severe tariffs' on Russia if no deal to end war within 50 days

President Donald Trump opened his remarks alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on Monday by threatening "severe tariffs" against Russia.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live