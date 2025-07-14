Trump threatens 'severe tariffs' on Russia if no deal to end war within 50 days
President Donald Trump opened his remarks alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on Monday by threatening "severe tariffs" against Russia.
July 14, 2025
