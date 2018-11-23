Transcript for Trump threatens to shut down the border

President trump is expressing frustration over his struggle to implement hardline immigration policies to address caravans of migrants heading to the US to seek asylum. As thousands of troops deployed to southern border were treated to a Thanksgiving meal the president threatened to shut down the border completely and disrupt trade with Mexico. ABC's care palm areas more. You special people very very special people we're very proud of you shortly after making Thanksgiving calls to military leaders president trump issued this drastic threat to Mexico. We will close entry into the country for a period of time until we get it under control these were all the water I mean the whole water. The president not just threatening immigration but even saying he'll stop billions of dollars in trade Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make. So many cars. A great benefit to them not a great benefit to us by the way trump also intensified his feud with Chief Justice John Roberts over ninth Circuit Court judge's decision to temporarily blocked his asylum ban. Tweeting Justice Roberts can say what he wants but the ninth circuit is a complete and total disaster. Judges must not legislate security and safety at the border or anywhere else since times made certain everybody knows it's totally out of control. Earlier in the week Roberts had made a rare rebuke of the president attack on the court saying that independent judiciary something we should all be thankful for. What they're doing what you're saying the opinions are. Very unfair to law enforcement. The president also threatened to shut down the government if he doesn't get money for border security including the wall and he's now raising the possibility of a deadly military confrontations with troops recently deployed on the border. They have to they're gonna use lethal force. I've given the okay the have to help they don't have to. But you know you're dealing with a minimum of five. Hundred serious criminals president trump took questions on a wide range of issues but the final question. Was what he's most thankful for this Thanksgiving. For having me. Great family and for having made tremendous difference in this country have been a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you wouldn't believe it. President from said he's ready to fight the ruling on the asylum ban. All the way to the Supreme Court terror Palmieri ABC news West Palm Beach, Florida.

