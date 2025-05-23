Trump threatens to tariff Apple and Samsung, dodges questions about legality

President Donald Trump was asked about his threat to slap tariffs on Apple if it doesn't build iPhones in the U.S. and the president said it could go beyond Apple.

May 23, 2025

