Transcript for Trump told Russian team election meddling was ‘unacceptable’: Pompeo

With respect to the discussion of Russian meddling. That it it happened in every meeting I was and I think that was in three here at the State Department and over the White House. I had a leap to the White House to give the details it was set and never talk about what the president says in those private settings. But I can I can tell you that foreign minister of opera statement is not accurately reflection of my recollection of that meeting. And there isn't that no mistake that president trump made clear in the meeting that he had. With a foreign minister Lavrov in the rest of the Russian team that was there. The president from personally in America finds their meddling in our elections unacceptable the very same way that I had said earlier to foreign minister.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.