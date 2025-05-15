Trump touts partnership with UAE, a key ally

President Donald Trump pledged to continue partnering with the UAE, a key ally, saying "we are going to be your friend and partner."

May 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live