Trump trade deal with UK ‘not really a deal’: Economics professor

Columbia Business School economics professor Brett House says President Donald Trump “totally misunderstands trade relationships with the U.S. and the rest of the world.”

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live