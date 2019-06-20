Transcript for Trump, Trudeau discuss USMCA deal at White House

Winds. Its way and because so far I've got to get the Democrats to approve it so. I like your positive thinking. And if it's really subject to the Democrats into what happens but I really believe that Nancy Pelosi and house food the senate will move rapidly. It's going to be very bipartisan great for the farmers manufacturers. It's really. For everybody and unions it's great to unions and we have tremendous union support to. It's a tremendous. It really isn't shows a partnership between countries. And sort of three countries that traces were completely the we're competing with each. It gives us a bigger. So much forms. It's really good role three something that's very popular I hope politically they can do what active I would say after the election. It would went with a tremendous support we have an election coming up. I think Nancy Pelosi do the right. Here. What we'll see me you do what they have to do we understand that we can't have. Shipments shipments of certain products. We were very pleased with. Still had been lifted as you know and it won't be hopefully trend shifting of history chipping. I'll call Justin if you think you're it. It hasn't taken probably going the second time that's it. I think. I think that situations very well taken care. Very important for both countries and for all three countries the farmers are very important more so in that case from us and Canada. But the farmers are really happy with it the manufacturers of very happy. Mexico is thrilled so the vote was a very lopsided in the positive wave vote great vote. It's going to be something very special yet it's the largest trade deal by far. Ever entered and we're very close to haven't violence leads a lot of jobs for our country. A lot of wealth for all three countries and we're really competing against the world you know we're not competing with each other's home just brings us into a position where we're not competing. With each that would compete against the world and that's what we're doing we're competing against big sections of the including Asia. Including other areas I think it's good neighbors that's because with that very important here but the biggest government view.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.