Transcript for Trump: 'I always like to be truthful'

OK and finally I river you reverend well in the campaign you've made a promise you so I will never lie to you. So can tell me now honestly have you. Kept that problems at all times have you always what I try I mean I can try I think you try to do you say things about me that are not. Necessarily correct I do try and they always want to tell the truth like and I tell the truth and sometimes it turns out to be where something happens it's different or does it change but. I always like to be truthful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.