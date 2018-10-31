Trump: 'I always like to be truthful'

More
When asked by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl if he's kept a campaign promise to 'never lie,' President Trump said, 'Well I try.'
0:29 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: 'I always like to be truthful'
OK and finally I river you reverend well in the campaign you've made a promise you so I will never lie to you. So can tell me now honestly have you. Kept that problems at all times have you always what I try I mean I can try I think you try to do you say things about me that are not. Necessarily correct I do try and they always want to tell the truth like and I tell the truth and sometimes it turns out to be where something happens it's different or does it change but. I always like to be truthful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58889588,"title":"Trump: 'I always like to be truthful'","duration":"0:29","description":"When asked by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl if he's kept a campaign promise to 'never lie,' President Trump said, 'Well I try.'","url":"/Politics/video/trump-truthful-58889588","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.