Transcript for Trump tweets that Mueller shouldn't testify

Trump now saying that Bob Mahler should not testify. Before congress when he previously said. He would leave the decision to attorney general bar so he's flipped the script I wanna go to Karen Travers at the White House -- why the change of heart. The president says that Democrats shooting get what he calls a re DO in the president's mind Kimberly the investigation is over Robert Wallerstein took two years. And then release that report and now Americans can read the report and the president says that sentence time to move on. On Friday he was asked if Mueller should testify before congress and he said. I don't know and punted as you say to the attorney general yesterday though very explicit tweet from the president crystal clear saying Bob Mueller should not testify. Now of course the president has claimed that the mullah report was a complete and total exonerate Sheehan says there is no collusion and no obstruction. He really Democrats say then if that is the case why does he not want Lawler to go forward and take questions. They are certainly going to keep pushing on this negotiations continue he legacy Robert Mueller sometime this month come up and take questions from lawmakers.

