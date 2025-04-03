Trump unveils $5 million 'gold card' while aboard Air Force One
President Donald Trump held up a gold card that had his face emblazoned on it while speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Thursday.
April 3, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump unveils $5 million 'gold card' while aboard Air Force One1 hour ago
Bourbon industry prepares for fallout from tariffs1 hour ago
Lumber industry braces for tariff impactApr 03, 2025
6 people injured in 'senseless' DC stabbing, suspect in custody: Police1 hour ago
RFK Jr. announces HHS reinstating some programs, employees cut by mistake3 hours ago
Florida deputy killed in shootout at a Dollar GeneralApr 03, 2025
What officer recalls finding at crime scene of Connecticut businessmanApr 03, 2025
How family responded to learning Connecticut mom and son went missing on fishing tripApr 03, 2025
US stocks suffer major losses in 1st trading session after Trump's new tariffs3 hours ago
'Market is still digesting quite a lot of information': analystApr 03, 2025
Judge Boasberg says he's contemplating 'contempt proceedings' over Trump deportations3 hours ago
Trump fires several NSC staffers over concerns they’re not loyal, sourcesApr 03, 2025
The divide between Trump and economists on tariffsApr 03, 2025
Rep. Beth Van Duyne: US has ‘some wiggle room’ to raise tariffs in negotiationsApr 03, 2025
How consumers can prepare for possible impacts of tariffsApr 03, 2025
What does Trump’s tariff announcement mean for the future of the US economy?Apr 03, 2025
US stock futures plummet in the wake of Trump's tariffs announcementApr 03, 2025
A lot of people will be ‘hammered’ by Trump tariffs: Former Treasury advisorApr 03, 2025
Mayor Eric Adams to run for re-election as an independentApr 03, 2025
Amazon joins bidding war for TikTok as deadline for sale approaches: SourcesApr 03, 2025
Senate issues rare bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s tariffs on CanadaApr 03, 2025
Trump tariffs to bring ‘dramatic’ price increases: Business professorApr 03, 2025
Trump imposes far-reaching new tariffsApr 03, 2025
International fallout after Trump’s new tariffs announcementApr 03, 2025
China vows retaliation after Trump tariffsApr 03, 2025
‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm spawns tornadoes, massive flooding expectedApr 03, 2025
Elon Musk could step back from Trump administration roleApr 03, 2025
American Airlines sued after smoke in cabin forces passengers onto wingsApr 03, 2025
Parents brawl at youth street hockey gameApr 03, 2025
How Trump’s tariffs could impact the goods you buyApr 03, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022