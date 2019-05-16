Transcript for Trump unveils new immigration plan

We're here on this very beautiful spring today. In the Rose Garden Q and Val our plan to create. A fair. Modern. At a lawful system of immigration. For the United States and its about time. Our plan achieves two critical goals first it stops illegal immigration and police here's the border. And second it establishes a new legal immigration system. That protects American wages. Promotes American values. And attracts. The best and brightest from all around the world. My plan expedite relief were legitimate asylum seekers by screening out. And meritless claims. If you have a proper claim. You'll quickly be admitted. It. We will keep our communities safe. Americans can have complete and total confidence. That under this plan the borders will finally. Be fully. And totally sick years. Currently 66%. Of legal immigrants come here on the basis of random chance. There admitted solely because they have a relative. In the United States and it doesn't really matter who that relative is. Another 21% of immigrants are issued either by random lottery. Or because their fortunate enough to be selected. For humanitarian. Relief. Under the senseless rules of the current system. We're not able to give preference to a doctor. A reshaped you. A student who graduated number one in his class from the finest colleges. In the world. Anybody we're not able to take care of it would not able to make those. Incredible breakthrough as. If somebody graduates top of their class from the best college. Sorry go back you country we want to keep them here. Companies are moving offices to other countries because our immigration rules prevent them from retaining. Highly skilled and even if I might totally brilliant people. We discriminate. Against genius. We discriminate against brilliance. We won't anymore. Once we get this passed and we hope to get it passed as soon as fox.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.