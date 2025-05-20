Trump urges Republicans to pass his mega spending bill, calls out 'grandstanders'

Leaving Capitol Hill on Tuesday after talking with House Republicans about his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," President Donald Trump said, "it was a meeting of love."

May 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live