Trump to visit Department of Justice after dismissal of his historic prosecutions

The rare visit will mark President Donald Trump's first time inside the walls of the Robert F. Kennedy building as president.

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live