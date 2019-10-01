Transcript for Trump visits border, says he 'probably' will declare emergency if no deal on wall

President trump arrived in Texas today to rally support for his border barrier what they need more than anything is the barrier the law call it whatever you want. Whether it's steel and concrete you don't care we give up Barry. As a shutdown stretches into its twentieth day federal workers and their supporters are demanding that the government reopened immediately. And from Ohio to Illinois Kentucky Missouri Florida and even in Texas. Americans gathered in protest and the political standoff over the border while Democrats and even some Republican lawmakers joining them in Washington. We cannot afford to play games and airline security inside the senate Democrat Chuck Schumer demanded that senate majority leader Mitch McConnell allow members to vote on legislation to reopen the government so why are we voting. Because leader McConnell is hiding behind president trump. Meanwhile the president warned Democrats he would almost definitely try to use executive power to bypass congress. And after more than 200 times at the president promised Mexico would pay for the Walt he now says. What I said Mexico will pay for the long apartments thousands and thousands of faithful obviously that I get a read it Jack. But the request of the center of this standoff is for American taxpayers to foot the bill the GOP met today but according to senator Mike Rounds. It looks like the shutdown will unfortunately continue to stretch into next week. While NASDAQ ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.