Transcript for Trump visits church following Virginia Beach mass shooting

The emotional aftermath of the attack in Virginia Beach eleven of the victims. Killed at war employees of the city's government collectively they'd serve Virginia Beach for more than a 150 years from president trump visited a church in Northern Virginia yesterday the White House said. It was an opportunity to pray for the victims in Virginia Beach. The suspect was an employee in quote good standing with a satisfactory job performance. ABC's where Johnson has more from Virginia Beach. We're learning more about the bravery of four officers who ran into a Virginia Beach municipal building to try and stop a massacre. The first reports of shots fired at 40 wait Friday. Large outlets like it or. Lana. Those four arriving in just two minutes racing on foot from their headquarters literally around the corner from building to. To walk into something like this is absolutely horrific demand they're chasing police say Duane koranic a fifteen year employee with the city who handed in a letter of resignation. Just hours before the killing spree. Later showing up armed with two handguns extended magazines and a silence or. Two canine officers two detectives supervisors immediately forming a rapid entry team. Following the sounds of shots and screams navigating a maze of hallways and what police describe as a honeycomb type building. Yeah. Went back out won't at all. Look at what congress. About ten minutes after the 911 calls officers engage the suspect on the second floor just one minute later. An officer shot saved by his bulletproof vest he knew where our officers were and he had every intention. To to inflict bodily hormones. The officers then busting through a door taking the shooter down. 36 terrifying minutes after receiving the first call that put themselves in harm's way. In deadly harm's way. For people that they've never met that's an old person to be able do that. The gunman later dying at the hospital as a Virginia Beach community vows to stand strong everyone was trying to stuff out try to do something to hope. Offset the tragedy for people in critical condition recovering from injuries twelve innocent lives lost. Leaving family and friends like this woman who knew what keyed a brown to cope with unimaginable grief. Knowing that when I go there that it. I won't bring it to her anymore. Notes. Listen union mourners part. Police still aren't revealing a motive they say they have yet to find any major disciplinary issues or problems that work that might have set him off. Whit Johnson ABC news Virginia Beach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.