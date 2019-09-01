Transcript for Trump walks out of meeting with congressional leaders

Well unfortunately the president just got up and walk down. He asked. Speaker Pelosi would you agree to my walls she said no. And he just got up and said that we have nothing to discuss and he just walked down. I asked him to open up the government that tomorrow so many people will have trouble. Paying their mortgages paying their bills dealing with situations when they don't get paid. And I sit just why won't you do that we'll continue to discuss were willing to discuss anything. And he said. He'll if fight open up the government you won't do what I want. And today. In this brief meeting. We are once again. The democratic leaders are I'm willing to even negotiate. To resolve this partial government shutdown or address the crisis. At our southern border. They demanded once again that before any negotiations could begin. That we would have to agree to reopen the government. And the president called the question in the meeting. Yes speaker Pelosi that if the open things up quickly if you reopen the government quickly. What she'd be willing. To agree to funding. For a wall. Or barrier on the southern border and when she said no the president to say good spot.

