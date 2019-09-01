Trump walks out of meeting with congressional leaders

More
Sen. Chuck Schumer said the president walked out of the room after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not agree to his demands for a wall.
1:25 | 01/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump walks out of meeting with congressional leaders
Well unfortunately the president just got up and walk down. He asked. Speaker Pelosi would you agree to my walls she said no. And he just got up and said that we have nothing to discuss and he just walked down. I asked him to open up the government that tomorrow so many people will have trouble. Paying their mortgages paying their bills dealing with situations when they don't get paid. And I sit just why won't you do that we'll continue to discuss were willing to discuss anything. And he said. He'll if fight open up the government you won't do what I want. And today. In this brief meeting. We are once again. The democratic leaders are I'm willing to even negotiate. To resolve this partial government shutdown or address the crisis. At our southern border. They demanded once again that before any negotiations could begin. That we would have to agree to reopen the government. And the president called the question in the meeting. Yes speaker Pelosi that if the open things up quickly if you reopen the government quickly. What she'd be willing. To agree to funding. For a wall. Or barrier on the southern border and when she said no the president to say good spot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60268845,"title":"Trump walks out of meeting with congressional leaders","duration":"1:25","description":"Sen. Chuck Schumer said the president walked out of the room after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not agree to his demands for a wall.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-walks-meeting-congressional-leaders-60268845","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.