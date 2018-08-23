Transcript for Trump warns of stock market crash if he's impeached: 'Everybody would be very poor'

President from verses his longtime now former personal attorney Michael Cohen he's been a lawyer from may didn't do big deals in small meals. Not somebody that was with me that much the president downplaying Cohen's role in the trump organization on Fox News. So where pled guilty to campaign finance violations saying then candidate trump ordered him to pay hush money. Two adult films are stormy Daniels to keep her claim of an affair quiet to helpers campaign. Overnight at 1:10 AM an all caps tweet from the president. Quote no collusion rigged which time ABC news asked the White House directly did the president commit a crime. As the president said we've stated many times he did nothing wrong there are no charges against him. And we've comment on this sensibly. And April the president denied knowing anything about the pavement to Daniels and later he admitted he reimburse Ko win. Now he says the payment whether from campaign funds the changing explanations along with the latest developments have increased talk of impeachment on Capitol Hill. The president addressing impeachment threats from some Democrats on Fox News I don't. I don't know how you can impeach somebody. Whose language. The president predicted the stock market would tank if he were impeached on Twitter he that the only thing he's done wrong is what an election that was expected to be won by the Democrats. Kenneth Bolton ABC news Washington.

