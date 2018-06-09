Transcript for Trump White House speculates who wrote NYT op-ed

Washington and the White House are still reeling from the bombshell New York Times op that. Written by an anonymous author identified only as a senior administration official the time saying revealing the person's identity would cost them their jobs. The anonymous administration official writing many from appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while warding mr. Trump's more misguided impulses until he's out of office. Some lawmakers calling for the author to step down if you're not ancient helping the Venetian work for the president. Far as I'm concerned. But certainly the president news be accountable that he doesn't didn't reputed prevents. But the unnamed official explains the reason top aides choose to stay on the job is to save the country from president from. Even claiming that cabinet officials have whispered about invoking the 25 amendment to remove mr. trump from office. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional. Crisis. The official writing American should know that there are adults in the room this isn't the so called deep state it's the work of the steady state it. All of this White House nobody should be surprised. At that I've always believed her adults in the anyone who's heading into right now. Exactly point. Have been wants air Sanders sharing between calling for those interested in learning the author's identity to call the New York Times and asked them other saying only time will tell if counted on to long for us to find out who wrote it who has denied you know reading. The vice president that was my first thought. And this is kicked off a district wide game of guess who trying to figure out who that anonymous author is. Meanwhile more than a dozen top administration officials have come not to say it wasn't them. Can they Norman ABC news Washington.

