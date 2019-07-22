Transcript for Trump says he could win Afghanistan war in a week

I think Pakistan's gonna help us out. To extricate ourselves willing policemen we're not fighting the world we wanted to fight a war. Afghanistan and win and I could win that war and a week. I just don't want to kill ten million people. Does that make sense to you I don't wanna kill ten million people. I have plans on Afghanistan that a by wanted to win that war. Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the year who would be gotten the it would be over and literally in ten days. And I don't want to do that I don't want to go that route. So we're working with Pakistan and others to extricate ourselves nor do we want to be policeman has basically what policeman right now. And we're not supposed to be policeman we've been there yeah we've been there for nineteen years in Afghanistan. It's ridiculous. And I think Pakistan helps us with that. Because we don't want to stay as policemen. But if we wanted to do we could win that whatever plan that would win that war and a very short period of time you understand them better than anybody. We've been in there are not fighting to win just fighting fit that building. Gas stations. They're rebuilding schools the United States we shouldn't be do and that's for them to do. But what we did and what our leadership got us into is ridiculous but. We well I think we'll have some very good answers on Afghanistan during quickness.

