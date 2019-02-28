Now Playing: Trump wraps US-North Korea summit with press conference

Now Playing: Kim Jong Un 'felt badly' about Otto Warmbier, Trump says

Now Playing: Trump on no deal with North Korea: 'Sometimes you have to walk'

Now Playing: Trump on Cohen's testimony: 'He lied a lot'

Now Playing: Virginia first lady under fire for giving black kids cotton

Now Playing: Trump says he has 'great respect' for Kim Jong Un

Now Playing: Trump from Vietnam: Cohen is 'lying' to reduce his prison time

Now Playing: Cohen to Congress: Trump is a 'racist,' 'conman' and a 'cheat'

Now Playing: Moments that mattered from Cohen's hearing

Now Playing: Reactions to Michael Cohen's congressional hearing from a tavern in Washington, D.C.

Now Playing: Rep. Tlaib tells Rep. Meadows she felt his actions were 'racist'

Now Playing: 'Liar, Liar, Pants on fire!' GOP lawmakers attack former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Now Playing: Cohen hearing takes a break

Now Playing: Highlights from Cohen's opening statement

Now Playing: Michael Cohen's opening testimony

Now Playing: Republican committee members attempt to delay Cohen hearing

Now Playing: Trump shakes hands with Kim at summit

Now Playing: Cohen to accuse Trump of potential criminal conduct in office

Now Playing: Congressional victims of gun violence at odds with gun control