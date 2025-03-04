A look into Trump’s first 44 days

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on the 44 days since President Donald Trump was inaugurated and what he has accomplished -- just ahead of his address to a joint session of Congress.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live