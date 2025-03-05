Trump’s economic policies debated by political strategists

Political strategists Julie Roginsky and Mehek Cooke examine what President Donald Trump discussed at Tuesday night’s address to Congress.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live