Trump's election lie put to the test in Nevada, South Carolina

It’s primary day in Nevada and South Carolina, and again the races are proving to be a test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement – and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live