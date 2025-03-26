Trump’s executive order overhauling election system is ‘unlawful’: Lawyer

Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, discusses the sweeping action requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

March 26, 2025

