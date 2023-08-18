Trump’s legal team to meet with Fulton County DA: Sources

ABC News’ Olivia Rubin has the latest on a meeting between former President Donald Trump’s legal team and the Fulton County district attorney following his indictment.

August 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live