How Trump's megabilll could affect Medicaid and who could lose coverage

Kevin De Liban, who successfully sued to stop Arkansas’ Medicaid work requirements, discusses the possible impact of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cut and spending bill on the program.

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live