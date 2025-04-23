Trump's opinion 'all that matters': Rachel Bade on Hegseth controversy

ABC News' Contributor Rachael Bade breaks down the latest on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denying that what he shared over a second group chat on the Signal messaging app were classified war plans.

April 23, 2025

