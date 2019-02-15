Transcript for Trump's physical results show weight gain, but he's 'in good health overall': WH

The White House doctor says president trump is in a very good health overall but he weighs in at 243 pounds. Which makes him officially obese the president has put on four pounds since his last physical last year. When the doctor recommended that he lose at least ten pounds. On the upside the doctor says his blood pressure is normal and his overall cholesterol reading. Has improved. Good thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.