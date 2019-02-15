Trump's physical results show weight gain, but he's 'in good health overall': WH

More
Trump's doctor says the president now weighs 243 pounds compared to 239 before.
0:23 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's physical results show weight gain, but he's 'in good health overall': WH
The White House doctor says president trump is in a very good health overall but he weighs in at 243 pounds. Which makes him officially obese the president has put on four pounds since his last physical last year. When the doctor recommended that he lose at least ten pounds. On the upside the doctor says his blood pressure is normal and his overall cholesterol reading. Has improved. Good thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61097040,"title":"Trump's physical results show weight gain, but he's 'in good health overall': WH","duration":"0:23","description":"Trump's doctor says the president now weighs 243 pounds compared to 239 before.","url":"/Politics/video/trumps-physical-results-show-weight-gain-good-health-61097040","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.