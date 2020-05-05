Transcript for Trump’s pick for coronavirus post faces Senate

This afternoon we will consider the nominations. Of the honorable Brian Miller a Virginia to be special inspector general for pandemic recovery. Section 4018. Of the cares act establishes the special inspector general for pandemic recovery. The duty of the sinker is to conduct supervise and coordinate audits and investigations of the making. Purchase management and sale of loans. Loan guarantees and other investments made by the secretary of the treasury. Under any program established by the secretary under this act. And the management by the secretary of any program established under this act. Thank you mr. chairman I'll I want to think that it chairman and ranking member brewer having this hearing I'd like to thank president front for nominating me. Most of all I want to thank my wife and family for their encouragement to can hit continue public service. Especially in such a demanding job. Thank you. I've been fortunate to have a long career in public service. That has prepared me well for this position. I have close to thirty years of experience in the federal government. Fifteen years in the Department of Justice in nearly ten years. As a senate confirmed inspector general of the General Services. Administration serving across vote Republican. And Democrat administrations. I have also served as an independent corporate monitor and practiced law in areas. Areas of ethics in compliance government contracts. And internal investigations. I am amazed and humbled by the letters of support that I received in such a short time time period. Buried at a time of it pandemic. And deep deeply grateful to those who signed. From all varieties of political stripes. From former officials and the Obama bushing Clinton administration's. I'd like to thank them. And I would like them to know that I'm always endeavor to be the man they describe in their letters. If confirmed I will conduct every audit and investigation with fairness. And impartiality. I will be vigilant to protect the integrity and independence. Of the office of special inspector general. I pledge to seek the truth and all matters that come before me auntie used my authority and resources to uncover fraud waste and abuse. I stand ready to answer any questions. Thank you mr. chairman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.