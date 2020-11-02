Trump’s presence felt in New Hampshire

More
ABC News’ Johnathan Karl discusses the president taking the stage to rally his supporters in Manchester before the first voters there head to the polls.
4:28 | 02/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump’s presence felt in New Hampshire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:28","description":"ABC News’ Johnathan Karl discusses the president taking the stage to rally his supporters in Manchester before the first voters there head to the polls.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68892923","title":"Trump’s presence felt in New Hampshire","url":"/Politics/video/trumps-presence-felt-hampshire-68892923"}