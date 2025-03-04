What Trump's tariffs mean for the cost of everyday items

ABC News' Alexis Christoforous breaks down the financial impact on industries, the stock market and U.S. consumers.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live