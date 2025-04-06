Trump's top economic adviser says 50 countries have reached out to negotiate tariffs

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended President Donald Trump's tariffs on Sunday.

April 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live