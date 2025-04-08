Trump’s top trade rep says tariffs will go into effect Wednesday

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on the testimony of U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer before the Senate Finance Committee.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live