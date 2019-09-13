TSU student wows with national anthem at Democratic debate

More
Breanna Lindsey, 20, is majoring in music education at Texas Southern University.
2:43 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for TSU student wows with national anthem at Democratic debate
Through this thing. Performed by CSU students Bree on a Lindsay. Me. And you lose C. He in. Woods so. You see. And that's Juan. I incidents. Being mean. Whose goods should name's Sandra. You. Moon. It's. Rule the. I absolutely. Lose sold again. And saying and seeing new and Japan. Eyes. Man up. Grew Steve. Man. Cool oh. Most being. Rule then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:43","description":"Breanna Lindsey, 20, is majoring in music education at Texas Southern University.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65583257","title":"TSU student wows with national anthem at Democratic debate","url":"/Politics/video/tsu-student-wows-national-anthem-democratic-debate-65583257"}