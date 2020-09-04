Transcript for Tuesday's death toll in NY reaches 799

It's been eighteen days since we closed down New York I know feels like a lifetime. Might the orders every day so many eighteen days since everything closed down. It's 39 days since the first cope with case in New York protect a lifetime. It's eighty days since we had the first. Cope with case in the United States. Eighty days. Been an intense life changing. Eighty days but. That's what it has been. When we started this situation. That we are still in the midst. Before people get complacent. The end of march. The White House task force rumors there's force was still talking about. One point five to 2.2 million deaths okay. Their best case scenario with quarter. Quote mitigation efforts was 100 to 240. Some deaths in the United States. Which is breathtaking. For New York puritan number of models that will put out that we are following. The the most frightening was Columbia University. That said we could have 136. Some people. In New York City easily. Who would be hospitalized. Not in fact. We had McKinsey model. Which suggested a 1101000. People could be hospitalized. Statewide. We had a second scenario for McKinsey. Which is 55000. People hospitalized. And then the gates foundation thank you very much fun that the are huge and he study. Which set a high point of 73000. State wide. Any of these scenarios. Are devastating for New York. Because remember we only have paid 53 banners and bed capacity system statewide. 36000. Beds in New York City. So any of these scenarios. Are problematic. Luckily. The current. Trenton if it continues and if we continue to flatten of the curve. We're at about eighteen some people hospitalized. Right now. We've. Increase the capacity. Of the system dramatically. We have moved pieces around the state like never before. Our health care system has done a phenomenal job. In doing an insurmountable task. A federal partners the Army Corps of Engineers they have just really all of them. A great great job and our theory and I believe my job as governor prepare for the worst hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Now we're at about 90000 bed capacity in our overall system today with everything we've done. Even the 90000 bets as you see doesn't compare. With the most problematic scenarios. 90000 beds we can into the McKinsey moderate scenario. We don't make the McKinsey severe scenario at a 1101000. I believe that 90000 we have a plan to get to 110. Converting dormitories that separates that are but it would be. A massive. Undertaking. And a massive scramble. We do make the gates funded. Projection model the Columbia University model we can never. That would just be a nightmare that is the one that keeps me up at nights because you couldn't get anywhere in here. That projection. The additional good news is. The hospitalization rate does suggest that it's coming down and we are flight and her we had. 200 net increase in hospitalizations. Which you can see. Is the lowest number we've had since this night and here start actually. A change in icu admissions is the lowest number we've. Since. March. 19 two or so. So all of this data suggests. That. We are flattening the curve so four and the numbers coming down so far. Number of into patients is down. Three day average on integrations is down. So. So far our efforts are working there working better than anyone projected they would work that's because people are complying with that and we are saving lives by what people are doing today. Experts who's been New York tough because every day is. On many many levels I get. But every day that we. Our New York cop we are actually saving lives and don't underestimate this fires I think that is a mistake we made. From day one we use the collective we we use the global community. This virus is very very good at what it does. We lost. More lives yesterday and we have to date. I know New Yorkers important bread. I the instinct is what this is good news now I can relax because by the way I've been kind to acts and get out of house and in this. Groundhog Day reality. Yet you're not out of the woods. Now is not the time to. Misunderstand. What's happened. We have done great things. And we have saved the lives because we have followed these policies. The moment you stop following the policies. You will go right back and see that that number shoot through the roof. And we are not prepay here. To handle the highest numbers in those projects from us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.