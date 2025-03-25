Tulsi Gabbard testifies on what ‘most immediately threatens’ US

The director of national intelligence was among other top intelligence officers testifying on Capitol Hill before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live