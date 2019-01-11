-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren unveils new 'Medicare-for-all' plan
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke drops out of presidential race
-
Now Playing: Undecided Iowa voters speak out on the issues
-
Now Playing: John Delaney speaks out on Warren’s health care proposal
-
Now Playing: New poll shows country split on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump is becoming a Florida resident
-
Now Playing: Political Halloween costume round-up
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren releases Medicare for All plan
-
Now Playing: New poll shows slim majority support Trump impeachment, removal
-
Now Playing: Katie Hill makes fiery farewell speech on House floor
-
Now Playing: Whistleblower timeline: From a controversial phone call to impeachment calls
-
Now Playing: Katie Hill blasts 'double standard' in final floor speech
-
Now Playing: Trump impeachment inquiry enters new phase
-
Now Playing: New poll shows country split on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Impeachment resolution passes
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman resigns
-
Now Playing: California Representative Katie Hill delivers final speech on House floor
-
Now Playing: House of Representatives has voted
-
Now Playing: The warning from ISIS to the U.S.