Transcript for Undocumented mother talks seeking sanctuary at Maryland church

A number of immigrants in this country Seeking Asylum seeking protection as your reported here have taken shelter in America's places of worship. Today or Serena Marshall caught up with one woman said to be the first undocumented immigrants seeking sanctuary in a church. I nearby up and professes she's the mother of three very young. American citizens and Serena are brings us first story in the legal challenges ahead he's trying to tell us about it. And DeVon for the last seven months this church hasn't just been a place of worship for Rosa Gutierrez Lopez it has been her sanctuary from ice in December a day ordered removed saying that she came here illegally in. Priority at the trump administration but he's been living in the United States. For more than a decade with as you said her three American born children. So she I have Ben and member of the community and that is why she's Seeking Asylum seeking protection. In his place of worship but after about the administration's. Claims that they're targeting criminals that they are going after those who have broken a line here's what she had to say. Are you criminal law. Have you committed any crimes in the thirteen years you but there. You know how it happened number and we believe that Mattson and any people Matt. May be some possible impending heart I thank all unraveling the car. Me behind my opponent did pitch. I mean I don't couldn't. You pay taxes if the jobs and yet and we think the book talks and yet. And like so many of those who are Seeking Asylum in the southern border she fled violence from El Salvador she's been living here as you heard for thirteen years of working paying taxes during that time her three children her oldest a daughter twelve years old. Just celebrated her birthday and she was telling me house. Scared her daughter is that her mother will be taken away that she gets a hug and a kiss from her daughter every morning. Every night because she's so fearful she might come back and her mom just won't be here anymore. Yesterday there's a lot of concern. And that's the talk of separating children. From their parents in this immigration debate that. That could be happening inside the country at places like Bethesda Maryland. If ice authorities come to detain her leaving behind three American as citizen children with going to support them it's obviously we're concerned. I thanks for that reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.