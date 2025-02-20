'The United States has been sending a really mixed message to Ukraine,' senator says

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, about rising tensions between President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

February 20, 2025

