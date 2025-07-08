Unknown individual used AI to impersonate Sec. Marco Rubio: State Department

The State Department is investigating multiple instances where an unknown actor attempted to use artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio in text and voice messages.

July 8, 2025

