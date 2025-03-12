US, Canada ‘forcing each other into recession’ with trade war: Canadian official

Canadian Chamber of Commerce president Candace Laing says “markets are incredibly frustrated with uncertainty” created by tariffs.

March 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live