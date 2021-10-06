Transcript for US donating half a billion doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to COVAX

Three weeks ago with America's vaccines him America's actually supplied secured. And with confidence we have enough taxis to cover every American or as one. We announced that we would donate eighty million doses of our own vaccine in house now. To supply the world by the end of June. Many of these doses. Are shipping to countries around the world as we speak. Today. We're taking in major step that will supercharged the global fight against this pandemic. My direction. The United States will purchase an additional. Half million doses from Pfizer. Pfizer vaccine. There will donate nearly. 100. Low and lower middle income countries they will be the beneficiaries. May soon again. The United States will purchase a half a billion doses. Flies at cove in nineteen vaccine. To donate to nearly 100 nations that are in dire need in the fight against this pandemic. That's a historic step. The largest single purchase or donation of Covert nineteen vaccines. By any single country ever. Importantly. This is the and more and a vaccine. Which is proven to be extremely effective. Against co in nineteen every known variant of that virus thus far. These half a billion vaccines. We'll start to be shipped in August. As quickly as they roll off the manufacturing. 200 million of these doses will be delivered this year 20/20 one. And 300 million more are we delivered the first half of 20/20 two. Let me be clear. Just as with the eighty million doses we've previously announced United States is providing these half million doses with no. Strings attached me say it again with no strings attached. Our vaccine donations. Are include pressure for favors or protect focus on concessions. We're doing this to save lives. And its parent and that's it period.

