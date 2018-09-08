Transcript for US to hit Russia with sanctions after spy poisoned

Drop administration is slapping more trade sanctions on Russia as punishment for a nerve agent attack in Britain. A former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in March and barely survived. Now the US Britain France and Germany had previously condemned the attack as a breach of international law. The Russian embassy accuses the U less of making far fetched accusations. There's word that president trump may be willing to support broader prison reform in any first indicated he's addressing the issue a state leaders today. Sources say the president may support a modified version of a house bill that calls for more changes to print his prison sentencing guidelines. Those changes could include reducing the mandatory life sentence for some drug offenses.

