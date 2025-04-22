US lawmakers denied meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., says her delegation left El Salvador without meeting Garcia, a Salvadoran native who had been living with his wife and children in Maryland before being deported in March.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live