Transcript for US-Mexico border crossing concerns

For ABC news live I'm Quinn Owen in Laredo Texas right on the border walking across the banks of the Rio Grande river. This is Mexico just over my shoulder and as you can see it's not a far swim it. The pretty calm day. But this river can get dangerous in even deadly local fisherman here tell me that sometimes water can get even over my head where we're standing now. But that obviously creates a problem for anyone trying to build border barriers right along this natural dividing line. When federal authorities try to put up barbed wire on the banks of the river and up ahead here local officials weren't having it. It creates a huge problem when the river starts flowing to breeze trash. Drift woods starts flowing down even cars and trucks can get pulled into the flowing river. And that is a major issue when the trump administration is considering. Building a permanent barrier physical barrier right along this natural dividing line we've heard stories of people making the crossing along here. That's the legal way to do it along that backed up heavily trafficked bridge. US citizens the citizens of Mexico people with valid good legal paperwork and those who don't all try to make it a crossings there. And starting this week here in Laredo. The trump administration is now going to be using those bridges to send people back across as it expands its remain in Mexico policy. Also known as the migrant protection protocols. That's been ruled out and other places along the southwest border starting here in Laredo just this week but thousands of far have have come across and had been sent back. Border Patrol here but. I'm. Everything you don't want to help them do in the west and here on the southern more. The Rio Grande river for ABC news live I'm point 01 reporting the Laredo Texas.

