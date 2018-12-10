Transcript for US military grounds entire fleet of F-35s in wake of crash

Safety fears have grounded the military's fleet of F 35 fighter jets the Pentagon announced the move in the wake of last month's crash in South Carolina. A marine fighter went down in a marsh the pilot ejected before the crash and investigators are now concerned about the aircraft's fuel tubes. The ground and jets fact it's more of more than 250 jets the F 35 costs an estimated 100 million dollars each to build.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.