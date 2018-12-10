US military grounds entire fleet of F-35s in wake of crash

More
The Department of Defense said it was investigating a fuel tube in the planes.
0:26 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US military grounds entire fleet of F-35s in wake of crash
Safety fears have grounded the military's fleet of F 35 fighter jets the Pentagon announced the move in the wake of last month's crash in South Carolina. A marine fighter went down in a marsh the pilot ejected before the crash and investigators are now concerned about the aircraft's fuel tubes. The ground and jets fact it's more of more than 250 jets the F 35 costs an estimated 100 million dollars each to build.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58457107,"title":"US military grounds entire fleet of F-35s in wake of crash","duration":"0:26","description":"The Department of Defense said it was investigating a fuel tube in the planes.","url":"/Politics/video/us-military-grounds-entire-fleet-35s-wake-crash-58457107","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.