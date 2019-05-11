US begins Paris climate deal withdrawal

More
The formal notification comes over two years after President Donald Trump announced he would pull the U.S. out of the agreement, criticizing it as imposing an unfair burden on the United States.
0:20 | 11/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US begins Paris climate deal withdrawal
The US is now the process of withdrawing from the Paris climbing agreement. Pulling out was one of president Trump's campaign promises he's called the accord quote a total disaster that will kill jobs to the process takes one year which means the US will. Exit the pack a day after next presidential election so. A future president clay re and it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The formal notification comes over two years after President Donald Trump announced he would pull the U.S. out of the agreement, criticizing it as imposing an unfair burden on the United States.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66761021","title":"US begins Paris climate deal withdrawal","url":"/Politics/video/us-officially-begins-paris-climate-deal-withdrawal-66761021"}