Transcript for US has performed over 2 million COVID-19 tests: Trump

I'd like to begin by save it we just completed. I'm rating would it be secretary of treasury statement urgent. And secretary of transportation only gel. On proposals regarding the airlines in the airline business. And we're very working very closely with a lot of different people will be. Probably putting out a proposal in giving them. Some of the details follow some of the very powerful details. Over the weekend it's moving along quickly. The airline business has been hit very hard as everybody knows. And we are going to. Be in a position to do a lot to help them so that they keep their employees and they saved their businesses. And I don't be taking place I think you could say over the weekend we may even have discussions with some of the airlines are all of the airlines over the weekend. And I think it's going to be a very acceptable package it's a very big package. And a very acceptable package it will be good for our country could for the airlines. Could throw a lot of people likewise I just spoke with us. The president of Russia. Vladimir Putin and the king of Saudi Arabia. King Solomon and we had a big talk as to. Oil production and OPEC and making it so that our industry does well in the oil industry does better than it's doing right now it's the numbers are. So low that they'll be layoffs all over the world will be certainly lay ups in this country we don't want that happened we've built a great create. Energy business in the United States. So we have. Tens of thousands of jobs who had a very good talk we'll see what happens but as you know affect met today. And I would say they're getting close to a deal we'll soon find out. So that was a conversation we just had salute at a busy hour and a half. And let me begin by expressing my sincere gratitude to the American people millions of Americans are making. Profound and difficult sacrifices. In their own lives because they know. It was saved the lives of countless others and that's exactly what it's doing you see what's happening and where we are where we stand and hopefully we're going to be. Opening up we can quote opening very very. Very very soon I hope to get there are people riding. One of the most noble chapters in the proud history of our nation. Americans are also encouraged sure that Boris Johnson prime minister. Has been moved out of intensive care that's a tremendous statement. And we continue to pray for him and distressed recovery that's a very very positive development. As the New York metropolitan area continues its battle against the outbreak people power of the federal government is there to support them as you know the Javits Center. Has now been fully converted. Into a 3000 bed hospital one of the largest. Anywhere in the country. And by the incredible professionals I have to say the the corps of engineers what they can do is just incredible they've done a fantastic job in that building nationwide 21 temporary hospitals. And care facilities adding 171000. Hospital beds. And they did that all within a very short period of time it's incredible what they've done Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA has been fantastic. They are sweeping airlift operation to keep doctors and nurses supplied with protective equipment. Project coverage continues to expand with more than 24 flights already completed. And 49 additional flights now scheduled in the near future. So that's been very successful in that gear and those outfits are being handed out. As they arrived they going directly to point. The American medical system continues to perform beyond our highest expectations. Reminding us that the United States is blessed with a most advanced health care and the most skilled health care workers anywhere on the planet. Other countries are looking into what we're doing and are testing operation has now become. Far and away the most sophisticated in the best anywhere. And we want to thank all of the heroes are the front lines as a fight to save. American lives we are at the top of the hill ratio lowered the top of the hill and now we're going. Downward in some cases we've already started that process. Earlier today I spoke with hundreds of mental health leaders. And advocates from around the country to discuss the vital work in the vital work you're doing. We at the top doctors in the country some international doctors. Mental health. Big factor. Not only has the virus inflicted immense physical suffering and many people but also mental and emotional suffering as well. Even though we're staying physically apart no American is alone and we're all in this together but he mental health doctors and experts. Very great call it was a very interesting call it working very hard. We're also seeing encouraging signs that our race to develop breakthrough treatments and therapies. Pfizer revealed today that it is found a promising new treatment that might prevent the virus from. Replicating. And that hopes. It hopes to begin testing. In clinical trials very soon it's going to be. Very very soon they have great. Great feelings for this particular therapy and they think that let a good things are happening. Through the FDA's. Corona virus treatment acceleration program nineteen therapies and treatments are now being tested in 26 were in the active planning or clinical trial so we have. Nineteen therapies being tested currently. And 26 more are in the active planning. For clinical. Trials that's a big say that's a lot trials for. Silly ads anti rival drug rimmed a severe. Continue and the company is also expanded emergency use for new patients getting. Good early results by the way the companies that manufacture. Eye drops she had Laura Quinn are massively ramping up production. You know many people are recommending strongly Jeep packed be added does he pack. And also zinc and the federal government continues to build our stockpiles and distribute millions of doses for doctors to use as they see fit. And I'm pleased to inform you know we just having a lot of good things are happening but we'll have to see how that all works but we have. We've purchased at we have stockpiled millions and millions of doses and would distributing it some. Cink who wanted very badly Michigan we just sent a lot to Michigan. And other areas. Reporting today that we passed. Two million tests completed in the United States first time. Most anywhere in the country it's a milestone for our country it's a milestone. Anywhere nobody's done anywhere close to us highly sophisticated and highly accurate. At the same time we're making important progress on the economic front. Of this war if you moment secretary of labor. Eugene Scalia will explain new steps that were taken to ensure American workers swiftly receive. Unemployment paid leave benefits and that employers protect the health and safety of all workers including essential workers on the job. Working very very closely with the workers and would employers. To provide further economic relief the Federal Reserve announced this morning that group provide up to 2.3 trillion dollars. In support to businesses states and local governments 600 billion dollars in loans will be available for midsize businesses with up to. 101000. Employees and 500. Billion dollars will be available for states counties. Would over two million residents in cities with a population of over one million. My administration is also working with congress to replenish. Incredibly successful the way it's going paycheck protection program which is allowing hundreds of thousands of small businesses. To keep their workers on the payroll. Meaning it'll keep those businesses open. We need both Democrats and Republicans to come together to get this alleged he legislation completed. And it looks like it's. On its way but we need both and it should be for people that are working for the workers. And if you look can you see we. Have a lot of people that are affected by that. And it's a very positive development so we have to get a bipartisan. Approval of that and hopefully that'll happen today. The Department of Education is also announcing the availability more than six billion dollars in emergency grant funding to assist college students impacted. By the cancellation of classes. And the suspension of housing. Lot of people had. A lot of things suspended housing is one of them previously were waves student loan payments. For six months of student loan payments have been waived for six months a world. Discuss it after that. They go further although there's medical wars separated our citizens for a period of time it's also united our entire nation. I think I can say like almost never before Americans are moving forward with. Common purpose and shared resolve determined to vanquish the virus. And lift our nation to even greater heights. We are supremely confident in the magnificent future that awaits the American people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.