Transcript for US prepares for withdrawal of American troops in Afghanistan

The US has begun informally shutting down its military operations in Afghanistan nearly twenty years since the September 11 terror attacks. Started America's long before whole generation at war. His withdrawal comes amid peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. But there are serious questions remaining as whether Afghanistan's security forces are ready to take over and the Taliban's intention. ABC news senior foreign correspondent in panel has been in Afghanistan and quite a bit he knows it well he cares about and he joins us live from Kabul with more. So we end here in America people hear about the withdraw their vast majority of people a sense time. There what's the biggest concern with the US pulling its troops from the country. Three woods in the rule citing security security and security entering would downing market today talking to people they want peace in whatever direction things go in but people are really concerned. Because although the US presence there is now relatively smoldering two and a half thousand acts table that the number is a slightly higher than that and they add and they flow in the probably gonna go up throughout the withdrawal process. There is a sense of the US is a guarantee coal at least of some stability in parts of the country but already the security situation has deteriorated. Even while the peace talks have been going on. People are concerned women and comes and I think minorities a Kong's and I think is just a general sense of war may come to pass could appear repetition of the kind of violence was seen. Here in Kabul are and elsewhere in the country. As a US troops withdraw I think there's a loss of concern here. And you mentioned those peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. A nebulous thing that there may be a breakthrough around me have we been hearing about peace talks for years there what's the latest on the peace process. Yes us rice I'm the difficulty is because. Pianist has already said what is going to do and you may well comparative perhaps playing a game of Pope could you've already shown several more your hand is it doesn't really give you must who position to negotiate from because they doing anyway however these talks have being going home. Now trying to involve the Afghan government to remember these are just bilateral talks between the Taliban and the US government because Taliban doesn't recognize the government's here in Kabul. However the Taliban was supposed to take part in this conference it was supposed to be happening right now and Istanbul they refused unless they get 7000. More of that prisoners released from jail here the government had refused. There is an indication that perhaps that will now happen and then they will perhaps attend these tembo as tumble conference. However asked to host begins when the key negotiators today both form of female and paid. Very very brave woman who's had two attempts on the life she's being costs of these talks with the Taliban and she says Pete cull CUS is already said what is going to do the ability to force the Taliban to abide by any kind of peace agreements has been severely dimmed diminished. Any and then there is a question America's longest war right and brits worked yeah there as well as other European allies for so long. So what do we accomplish I mean I had trust your opinion this you've you've spent a lot of time in that part of the world I know it well as they say care about it a lot. What are we leaving behind what did this generational war accomplish. Yeah I mean there's two views here really Vera says state glass half full and glass half and tea and I'm. I'm struggling to be the glass half full person but but I'm finding it difficult. Yep we would here twenty years ago I. As US CIA paramilitary forces together wouldn't all the lines rebels started to push the Taliban out. And we would daring Kabul on the very first day of the Taliban fled. And if you've ever witnessed the liberation of the people it is a remarkable thing to say suddenly the return of hope of women being able to remove. At least the book the oppressive though that many of them if forced to Wear the ability of skills to go to school the ability to bring indirect investments into the country to restore some kind of hope again that of the foremost female and PO speaking to today's negotiates. Sick couples like a great job there were people in the city. But they were practically dead so so the fear is. That the Taliban will return that they will come back to Kabul they will reinstate best strict interpretation. Of Islamic show real little and that the rights of women will be removed that the rights of minorities will be removed that the country will be ostracized and the public he will be rampant have always terrible things. That Afghans have had to live with for so long. The glass half full view is a matching Afghan security forces are now much stronger that there will be some attempt to unity if only to trying keep the Taliban and play and the house after forty years of war Afghans looking down the abyss once more. I'm the whole black and they'll come to some kind of agreements. My theories on that back could be wishful thinking there is a potential for civil war mass flow of refugees after the country and for the women and it kills. That is being perhaps the biggest achievements of the last twenty years providing some kind of stability is something that George Bush talks about selling US presidents of tool to ban yes. We came here to do with al-Qaeda the perpetrators of the money eleven attack but it became something much more. And again not phrases used today they feel betrayed by the US withdrawal and the fifth luz cain's could be lost. And of course for the mothers the fathers the Brothers and sisters of the US servicemen and women who Fortson to idea. They've got Swanson sells a question. What was all for. What was it off I was covering the White House. When this how when this war began. And for the first so we have been there a few times myself in the the idea was then that we would bring western style democracy. To the people of Afghanistan and as you say it's a long way from happening in panel on the ground in Afghanistan thanks very much.

