-
Now Playing: Complex and conflicted emotions tied to Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal announcement
-
Now Playing: COVID patients in India begging for hospital beds and oxygen
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Department of Justice to investigate Louisville PD
-
Now Playing: Mountain in China covered by clouds and mist
-
Now Playing: Europe may welcome American travelers this summer
-
Now Playing: Chernobyl nuclear disaster caused radioactive fallout
-
Now Playing: India’s COVID surge, Academy Awards, Italy reopens: World in Photos, April 26
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in 32 states
-
Now Playing: India experiencing ‘COVID tsunami’
-
Now Playing: American travelers to be allowed to visit European countries this summer
-
Now Playing: India pleads for outside help as country battles world's deadliest COVID surge
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 rages in India
-
Now Playing: Massive fire exploded at Iraq hospital
-
Now Playing: Italian coast guard rescues overcrowded fishing boat
-
Now Playing: Fighting climate change 'is not sacrifice, sacrifice doesn't pay': WH climate adviser
-
Now Playing: India overwhelmed by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 surge slams India
-
Now Playing: Kayaker encounters sharks off Ireland's coast
-
Now Playing: Armenian officials observe 'Genocide Remembrance Day'